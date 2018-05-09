Hardliners in Iran’s parliament burnt a U.S. flag in the chamber early Wednesday, after President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran.

The parliamentarians shouted “Down with America” and burnt a symbolic copy of the deal as well, according to the Iranian news agency ISNA, which published a picture of five lawmakers taking part.

Iran’s hardliners had always been opposed to the deal, which was aimed at halting Iran’s nuclear weapons programme in exchange for the easing of economic sanctions, and have attacked President Hassan Rowhani for signing it.

Mr Trump’s announcement represented a decisive break with his European allies, who had lobbied him hard to keep the pact in place, arguing that there was no viable alternative.

After his statement on Tuesday, Germany, France and Britain announced that they would “remain parties” to the agreement, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), while Rowhani said that Tehran would also work to uphold it.

The French, British and German foreign ministers would meet with officials from Tehran on Monday to discuss how to move forward, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told French radio station RTL early Wednesday.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, wrote on Twitter that Iran’s commitment depended on its remaining partners in the deal, which also include China and Russia.

“I’ll spearhead a diplomatic effort to examine whether remaining JCPOA participants can ensure its full benefits for Iran. Outcome will determine our response,” he said.

NAN reports that the JCPOA is an international agreement on the nuclear programme of Iran reached in Vienna on July 14, 2015 between Iran, the P5+1 (the five permanent members of the UN Security Council—China, France, Russia, UK, U.S.—plus Germany).

Formal negotiations toward the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear programme began with the adoption of the JCPOA, an interim agreement signed between Iran and the P5+1 countries in November 2013.

For the next twenty months, Iran and the P5+1 countries engaged in negotiations, and in April 2015 agreed on an Iran nuclear deal framework for the final agreement.

In July 2015, Iran and the P5+1 confirmed agreement on the plan along with the “Roadmap Agreement” made between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Under the agreement, Iran agreed to eliminate its stockpile of medium-enriched uranium, cut its stockpile of low-enriched uranium by 98 per cent, and reduce by about two-thirds the number of its gas centrifuges for 13 years.

For the next 15 years, Iran will only enrich uranium up to 3.67 per cent.

Iran also agreed not to build any new heavy-water facilities for the same period of time.

Uranium-enrichment activities will be limited to a single facility using first-generation centrifuges for 10 years.

Other facilities will be converted to avoid proliferation risks. To monitor and verify Iran’s compliance with the agreement, the IAEA will have regular access to all Iranian nuclear facilities.

The agreement provides that in return for verifiably abiding by its commitments, Iran will receive relief from U.S., European Union, and UN Security Council nuclear-related economic sanctions.

On October 13, 2017, Mr Trump announced that the U. S. would not make the certification provided for under U.S. domestic law, but stopped short of terminating the deal.

On April 30, the U.S. and Israel stated that Iran did not disclose a past covert nuclear weapons programme to the IAEA, which was required in the 2015 deal.