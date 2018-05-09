The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) has condemned U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to pull the United States out of the Iran nuclear deal, local media reported on Tuesday.

“Donald Trump’s decision to pull out of #IranDeal is greatly irresponsible,’’ ICAN, a Geneva-based group that won 2017 Nobel Peace Prize, wrote on Twitter.

According to ICAN, it blows up a functioning agreement and deals a significant blow to U.S. credibility as a partner in contract and diplomacy.”

“Trump’s move could affect his attempts to defuse the crisis over North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme in talks with Pyongyang.

“North Korea will no doubt be watching,’’ the group said.