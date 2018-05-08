US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is en route to North Korea, President Donald Trump said.

“He will be there very shortly,” Mr Trump told reporters at the White House.

Mr Pompeo said he is hoping to finalise Mr Trump’s planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as well as pressing for the release of three US prisoners from the country.

He added that he hopes North Korea will “do the right thing”.

The senior US politician has meetings scheduled, the President revealed just minutes before Mr Pompeo arrived in Japan to refuel before flying on to Pyongyang,

The President has said the time and date of his planned meeting with Mr Kim have now been agreed to, but he has yet to reveal where or when it will happen.

“We think relationships are building with North Korea. We will see how it all works out. Maybe it won’t. But it can be a great thing for North Korea, South Korea and the entire world,” Mr Trump said.

Mr Trump broke the news while announcing his plans to withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement.

Mr Pompeo made a secret visit to Pyongyang when he was the head of the CIA.