At least four journalists from Cambodia’s English-language Post resigned while the Editor-in-Chief was fired on Monday.

The incident followed requests from new management to take down a story about the links of its new owner to Cambodia’s ruling elite.

Anant Baliga, a co-author of the article exposing the links of the new Chief Executive Sivakumar Ganapth to Cambodia’s strongman Prime Minister Hun Sen, announced his resignation in a tweet.

“The new owner of the @phnompenhpost ordered us to take down the article detailing the sale of the newspaper.

“I will not be returning to work at the Post.

“I am devastated at the prospect of not being able to work every day with some of best journalists I know.

“I wish them well,’’ he said in the tweet.

According to Mr Baliga, the Post’s editor-in-chief, Kay Kimsong, was also fired on Monday.

The Phnom Penh Post, previously owned by Australian mining magnate, Bill Clough, was officially sold on Saturday to the Malaysian investor Sivakumar Ganapath, for an undisclosed amount, following a tax dispute with the authorities.