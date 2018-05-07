Melania Trump, the U.S. First Lady, will on Monday, launch policy initiatives focused on children.

Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, told National Public Radio the first lady would announce policy initiatives focused on children, in particular dealing with social media, health and addiction.

This week, however, the first lady would be poised to step into the limelight.

Then the White House said the announcement would happen on Monday in the Rose Garden, a venue usually reserved for presidential press conferences.

For supporters, it will be a welcome, if overdue, emergence, building on her deft hosting of a state dinner for the French president, Emmanuel Macron.

For critics, it will be too little too late, a futile gesture by a woman who was dealt a bad hand and played it badly, and whose relationship with Trump offers rich pickings for gossips.

“The whole country right now is in a bad marriage with Donald Trump and can’t escape his shadow, so how can she?” asked Bill Galston, a former policy adviser to Bill Clinton, the last president to suffer marital problems in the public gaze.

A polyglot, former model and only the second first lady born outside the US, Melania made a slower start than most presidential spouses.

She was largely absent from Washington during the first six months of the administration, preferring to remain at Trump Tower in Manhattan so her son Barron would not have to change schools.

With Melania a “nonpresence”, wrote the author Michael Wolff, White House staff referred to Trump’s daughter Ivanka as his “real wife”.

She moved to the White House in June 2017 but continued to maintain a low profile.

At the start of this year, however, she hired Reagan Thompson, 27, as policy director and slowly came out of her shell.