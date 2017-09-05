A British man has been accused of sexually abusing three blind students at a school in India.

Murray Dennis Ward, 54, has been associated with a school in New Delhi run by the National Association for the Blind for nine years.

Police said school authorities had been in touch after boys complained of abuse.

Ward, from Gloucestershire, was initially a school donor before becoming a volunteer teacher.

He appeared before a judge after being arrested and is being held in police custody while investigations continue.

Until April, he had been working with a technology company in the New Delhi suburb of Gurgaon.