Russia has no specific information that could prove the reports about death of ISIL leader AbuBakr Al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State terrorist group, the Russian deputy foreign minister said Friday.

“As I remember, the information about his death emerged about 10 times. However, until we know that this information is backed by specific facts, we cannot say that Baghdadi is killed,” Oleg Syromolotov said.

In 2014, Baghdadi first came to public attention when he declared the formation of the terror group’s caliphate during his speech in Mosul.

Since then, reports about his death have emerged multiple times.

In June 2017, the Russian Defence Ministry said that Baghdadi could have been killed as a result of a strike by the Russian Aerospace Forces on May 28 in the southern suburb of Raqqa.

Soon after that the U. S. reported that the terrorist leader was alive.

NAN reports that on Feb. 12, a senior Iraqi official said Al-Baghdadi was alive and being treated at a medical facility in northeastern Syria after being severely wounded in an air raid.

Abu Al-Basri, Iraq’s intelligence and counterterrorism department chief said Al-Baghdadi sustained serious wounds

to his legs during air raids.

He said Al-Baghdadi, one of the world’s most-wanted men with a 25 million dollars bounty on his head, is currently in Syria’s Jazeera desert.