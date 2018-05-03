A group in Lagos state, G-35 Elite Movement, on Thursday embarked on sensitisation of eligible voters on the need for them to participate in the electoral process ahead of 2019 general elections.

Mr Tunde Rufai, the Vice-President of the group told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Rufai spoke to NAN at Ojokoro Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the state, on the sideline of a walk organised by the group, also to mobilise people to get involved in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

He said the walk also aimed at educating registered voters on the need to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) offices in the state.

“The walk is to sensitise the people on the need to collect the unclaimed voter cards lying at INEC offices, most especially in our constituency.

“This walk is also organised to reduce voter apathy in the forthcoming 2019 general elections in this constituency.

“We have to embark on this as 2019 general elections draw close and to ensure that people participate in the processes that lead to the choice of their political leaders,” he said.

Rufai, who said that the group would sustain the walk, commended Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode for his developmental strides across the state.

The vice-president also commended Mr Rasheed Makinde, member, representing Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly, for the developments he facilitated to the area.

NAN reports that Makinde had on Tuesday, mobilised hundreds of his constituents in a similar walk for civic and voter education of the residents.

Makinde, who tagged the exercise “Ambo-Makinde Walk”, urged eligible voters to obtain their PVCs, to re-elect him and Ambode in 2019 general elections.

The walk, which started at Abule-Egba Bridge with several youths, men and women, covered major streets in the area witnessed distribution of flyers to educate voters.

The participants, who chanted several solidarity songs in support of Ambode and Makinde, carried placards with inscription such as “Total Support for Ambo-Makinde 2019”, “Please, Get your PVCs and Support Continuity among others.”