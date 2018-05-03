At least 97 people were killed in strong dust storms that swept across northern India, officials said Thursday.

Winds of more than 130 kilometres (80 miles) per hour ravaged parts of northern Uttar Pradesh and western Rajasthan states late Wednesday.

“We can confirm at least 65 deaths from around 40 of the state’s 75 districts,” T.P. Gupta of the Uttar Pradesh relief commissioner’s office told AFP.

Rajasthan’s disaster management chief said 33 people were confirmed dead as the region braces for more high-speed winds.