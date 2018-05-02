A National Guard cargo plane has crashed near an airport in Savannah, Georgia, the US Air Force has said.

The C-130 aircraft went down at the intersection of Highway 21 and Crossgate Road at around 11.30am local time on Wednesday, with a photo tweeted by the Savannah Professional Firefighters Association showing its wrecked tail end.

Emergency services are on the scene a few miles from Savannah Hilton Head International Airport, with a plume of black smoke rising from the wreckage and fire spreading through a roadside field.

According to the Savannah Morning News, the plane was from the Air National Guard 165th Airlift Wing.

There is no word yet on any injuries or how many people were on board.

Local roads have been closed and some flights at the airport – from where the smoke is visible – have been affected.