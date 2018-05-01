US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said late Monday that Iranian documents revealed by Israel showed that Tehran lied while negotiating the 2015 international deal, which has been touted as a way to keep Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

“For many years, the Iranian regime has insisted to the world that its nuclear programme was peaceful,” the newly inaugurated diplomat said in a statement.

“The documents obtained by Israel from inside of Iran show beyond any doubt that the Iranian regime was not telling the truth,” he said.

“This means is the deal was not constructed on a foundation of good faith or transparency,” he added. “It was built on Iran’s lies.”

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel had uncovered tens of thousand of files containing “incriminating” information on the Iranian nuclear programme.

In a dramatic televised announcement, the Israeli leader said that, after signing the 2015 deal with world powers, Tehran hid reams of documents about a nuclear programme to develop the equivalent of “five Hiroshima bombs to be put on ballistic missiles.”

Netanyahu alleged that Iran lied to nuclear inspectors and hid an “atomic archive” in Tehran in a programme he dubbed Project Amad.

His statements come ahead of a May 12 deadline for US President Donald Trump to decide on whether to reintroduce US sanctions on Iran, possibly spelling an end to the agreement, which is also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Pompeo said that the US would now reassess the deal “in light of what we now know about Iran’s past pursuit of nuclear weapons and its systematic deception of the world.”

On a return flight from the Middle East, Pompeo also told reporters that he had known about the Israeli trove “for a while,” adding that the papers were authentic and that they included “thousands of new documents and new information.”

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif had earlier rejected Netanyahu’s allegations, speaking of “a rehash of old allegations already dealt with by the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency].”

Netanyahu and Trump, a close political ally, are among the fiercest critics of the 2015 agreement, which sought to restrict Iran’s nuclear programme in return for lifting sanctions and normalizing economic relations with the international community.

“Iran planned at the highest levels to continue work related to nuclear weapons under different guises and using the same personnel,” Netanyahu said on Monday.

At a press conference at the White House, Trump said Netanyahu’s unveiling “sends the right message” and shows that the nuclear deal is “not an acceptable situation.”

But EU Foreign Policy Chief Federica Mogherini said Netanyahu “has not put into question Iran’s compliance with the JCPOA commitments, meaning post-2015 nuclear commitments.”

The nuclear agreement “is not based on assumptions of good faith or trust – it is based on concrete commitments, verification mechanisms and a very strict monitoring of facts” by the IAEA, Mogherini pointed out.

“The IAEA has published 10 reports, certifying that Iran has fully complied with its commitments,” the EU policy chief asserted.

“How convenient. Coordinated timing of alleged intelligence revelations,” Zarif, said on Twitter.

Prior to Netanyahu’s speech, Zarif called the Israeli prime minister “the boy who can’t stop crying wolf.”

“You can only fool some of the people so many times,” Zarif asserted.