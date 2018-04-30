A suicide attacker on a motorcycle blew himself up near Afghanistan’s spy agency Monday, killing at least three civilians, officials said, in the latest violence in the heart of the Afghan capital.
“We have three martyred and six wounded, all civilians,” Kabul police chief Dawood Amin told AFP.
Interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish confirmed the attack, but said four people had been killed and five wounded.
