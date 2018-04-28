An air strike on Yemen’s capital by a Saudi-led military coalition has killed dozens of Houthi rebels including at least two commanders, Saudi television reported.

Saudi state-owned news channel Al-Ekhbariya on Saturday said two high-ranking rebels were killed in the raid in Sanaa on Friday evening.

Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya television said a total of 38 rebels were killed in the strike on a Houthi interior ministry building. A police building adjacent to the Houthi-controlled ministry was also struck.

The Houthis confirmed an air strike on Sanaa but gave no details.

The war in Yemen has entered its fourth year.

Houthis and the Yemeni government have battled on and off since 2004, but much of the fighting was confined to the Houthis’ stronghold, northern Yemen’s impoverished Saada province.

In September 2014, the Houthis took control of Sanaa and proceeded to push southwards towards the country’s second-biggest city, Aden.

In response to the Houthis’ advances, a coalition of Arab states led by Saudi Arabia launched a military campaign in 2015 to defeat the Houthis and restore Yemen’s government.

The campaign by the coalition against the Houthis has seen more than 16,000 air raids launched across the country since March 26, 2015.

The attacks have devastated Yemen, one of the poorest countries in the Middle East.

A third of air raids have targeted non-military sites, with at least 1,400 air raids targeting residential areas.

More than 10,000 people have been killed. With at least 1,600 schools damaged or destroyed in the attacks, more than four million Yemeni children have been unable to attend school.