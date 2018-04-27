The United Kingdom has refused to issue visa to 100 doctors coming to the coming from India.

Dr. Sanjay Arya, medical director at the Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh trust, has said that the visa refusals would have a “huge impact on patient care and on patients’ safety”.

He added: “I see it every day that there are gaps on the rota. The existing doctors are working long hours, which is very tiring and makes them an unsafe doctor. If we had the pool of highly qualified doctors coming from overseas, it is only going to help our patients and our NHS.”

Danny Mortimer, chief executive of NHS Employers, said that he had heard of 400 further cases of overseas doctors having their visas being blocked since December.

He said: “We have examples of clinics being cancelled and delays in terms of patients receiving care. It exacerbates pressures in what are relatively small medical teams.”

A Home Office spokeswoman said that the system was in the “national interest”, adding that rejected candidates were able to reapply for visas in future months.