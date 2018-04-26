The White House and Downing Street have confirmed that Donald Trump will visit the UK on Friday, 13 July.

On Wednesday, Sky reported that Mr Trump would make the trip in mid-July, with a full announcement expected within a day or so.

Now White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders has told reporters that the date has been set, which will mark his first visit to Britain since his 2016 election triumph.

In a statement, Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman added: “The President of the United States will visit the UK on July 13. He will hold bilateral talks with the Prime Minister during his visit.”

“Further details will be set out in due course,” he added.

The trip is only being billed as a “working visit” rather than an official state one, which would have seen Mr Trump meet the Queen.

He is not expected to meet Her Majesty or any other members of the royal family when he arrives, with a precise location yet to be revealed.

Mr Trump has been urged to stay away from London because there of a risk of “major protests, crime and disorder”.

In a letter, six conservative groups who support the US President have urged him to visit his “ancestral home” of Scotland instead.

Mr Trump was due to open the new US Embassy in London in February, but cancelled after saying the building was too expensive – and tweeted that he was not a “big fan” of the decision to move its location.

However, it is thought he scrapped the visit over fears of mass protests in the capital, something that is also believed to have played a part in the postponement of a state visit.

Number 10 insisted before the “working visit” announcement that the state visit invitation, which would entail lavish ceremonies and an audience at Buckingham Palace, still stood.

His trip to the UK will come some 15 months after Mrs May visited the White House in January 2017 – the first world leader to do so following his inauguration.