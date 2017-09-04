An Indonesian Court on Monday sentenced a Constitutional Court judge to eight years in prison for corruption.

The anti-corruption court in Jakarta found Patrialis Akbar guilty of receiving 10,000 dollars from a meat importer.

The money was intended to influence the outcome of a judicial review on the livestock and animal health law, according to prosecutors.

Akbar was the second Constitutional Court judge to be jailed for corruption.

In 2014, the then chairman of the court, Akil Mochtar, was sentenced to life in prison for receiving millions of dollars in bribes from politicians in return for favourable rulings on local election disputes.

The Constitutional Court examines judicial review petitions and rules on disputes in local and national elections.

Indonesia ranks 90th out of 176 in the corruption perceptions index compiled by German-based corruption watchdog Transparency International.