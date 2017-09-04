Kate Middleton, Britain’s Duchess of Cambridge and her husband, Prince William, are expecting a third child, a statement from Kensington Palace disclosed on Monday.

“Their royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child,” the statement read.

“The Queen and members of both families are delighted with the news.”

The statement further said Middleton has hypermesis gravidarum, a condition associated with pregnant women.

It read: “As with her previous two pregnancies, the Duchess is suffering Hypermesis Gravidarum.

“Her Royal Highness will no longer carry out her planned engagement at the Hornsey Road Children’s Centre in London today.

“The Duchess is being cared for at Kensington Palace.”

Middleton and William are already parents to two children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.