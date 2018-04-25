Ahead of a nationwide Girls’ Day, German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday, encourage schoolgirls to consider ‘male’ jobs.

The day is a yearly initiative to promote employment prospects for young women and girls in traditionally male-dominated fields.

Since 2006, Merkel has invited female pupils to the Chancellery to draw attention to Girls’ Day, with 24 students from different Berlin schools in attendance this year.

“The main goal of Girls’ Day is to get girls into jobs that are not considered girls’ jobs,’’ she said.

“Sometimes it’s not so easy to find out what really suits you and what you want to do.’’

Apprenticeship registration numbers in recent years have shown a drop in female participation in traditionally male-dominated jobs, particularly in IT, trades, natural sciences and engineering.

The proportion of women in these jobs fell by 3.2 per cent between October 2016 and October 2017, said Merkel.

This year’s Girls’ Day will take place on Thursday.

Since 2011, Boys’ Day has also taken place on the same day, allowing boys to learn about jobs in fields in which males are underrepresented.