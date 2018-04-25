Keeping the international nuclear deal with Iran is a top priority for Germany and it cannot be renegotiated, a foreign ministry spokesman said on Wednesday.

He reiterated the countries commitment as May 12 deadline looms for the U.S. to decide on restoring U.S. sanctions on Tehran.

“For us, the position stays clear – the highest priority is keeping the nuclear agreement and full implementation on all sides,” said the spokesman.

“The nuclear agreement was negotiated with 7 countries and the EU and can’t be renegotiated… but it is also clear that beyond the nuclear agreement we want to make sure that Iran’s nuclear programme serves exclusively peaceful purposes.”

He added that French President Emmanuel Macron had proposed a supplementary agreement to solve the problem.

“We must look at this proposal carefully. The question is under what circumstances would Iran be prepared to let this process happen. We are in close and constructive exchange within the EU-3 and the U.S.,” said the spokesman.