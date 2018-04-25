Malaysian police have released a photo of one of the two suspects in the killing of a Palestinian engineer, and say the duo could still be in the country.

Gaza’s ruling Hamas group has accused Israel of being behind Saturday’s shooting of Fadi al-Batsh, an important member of Hamas.

Israel has neither confirmed nor denied involvement.

Malaysian police earlier released computer-generated images of the two suspects, believed to be from Europe or the Middle East.

A Kawasaki motorcycle was found abandoned near a lake about nine minutes from the scene, from which police were able to trace a photo of one of the suspects, Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun told reporters.

The new photo shows a light-skinned man with dark, wavy hair and a prominent goatee.

He said the men were believed to have entered Malaysia in late January and could still be in the country.

The body of al-Batsh was set to be taken from a morgue to a mosque in Kuala Lumpur for prayers on Wednesday, ahead of repatriation to Gaza where al-Batsh will be buried.