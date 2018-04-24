U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday described North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as “very open” and “very honourable,” saying Pyongyang was keen on a meeting “very soon.”

Mr Trump, speaking during a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House, said: “We’re going to be having a meeting with Kim – that will be very soon.

“We have been told directly that they would like to have the meeting very soon. We think that’s a great thing for the world.’’

On Friday, Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae In will conduct an historic summit in the border village of Panmunjom, only the third-ever such meeting.

“Trump has previously mentioned late May or early June as a possible date for his talks with Kim.

The White House confirmed recently CIA Director Mike Pompeo, that Trump’s pick for secretary of state, secretly visited Pyongyang and met the North Korean dictator.

“Kim really has been very open and I think very honourable from everything we’re seeing,’’ Trump said.

He called the sanctions imposed on North Korea the “toughest we’ve ever imposed on any country,” and warned that Washington would walk away from the table if the discussions were not productive.

“Maybe it will be wonderful, maybe it won’t, I think we have a chance of doing something special with respect to North Korea,’’ Trump said of the likely meeting.