A suicide bombing near a voter registration centre in the Afghan capital Kabul has killed at least four people, health officials said.

Kabul’s acting police chief, Mohammad Daoud Amin, said the assailant detonated his explosives outside the ID distribution centre in the capital at 10am (05:30 GMT) on Sunday.

A public health ministry official said ambulances evacuated at least six wounded, adding that the death toll was expected to rise.

The blast occurred in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of western Kabul where many of the country’s Shia Hazara minority reside.