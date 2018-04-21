At least 10 people have been killed in Nicaragua in three days of clashes between police and opponents of changes to the pension system.

Vice-President Rosario Murillo blamed the violence on “vampires,” but said the government was open to dialogue.

The BBC reports it is the deadliest wave of unrest in Nicaragua since President Daniel Ortega came to office in 2007.

It followed legislation that increased pension contributions for workers and employers and reduced overall benefits.

The violence began on Wednesday, when pensioners took to the streets in the capital Managua.

They were joined the next day by thousands of students and workers.

At least 100 people have been injured. The dead include two protesters and a policeman who were killed in Managua on Friday, after demonstrations turned violent.

The unrest continued into Friday night in several cities.