People are lining up outside a London hospital in anticipation of the royal baby’s birth, reports say.

Princess Kate Middleton is already in London and is prepping for the birth of her third royal baby after visiting her parents.

The Duchess of Cambridge has been going back and forth in Bucklebury and Sandringham to visit her parents’ home in the past weeks. But she has now headed back to London as she prepares for her delivery.

Prince William and Kate are expecting their third child together this month.

According to Ringo Starr, during his knighting, the Duke of Cambridge told him that the Duchess is due “any minute now.”

The palace has not confirmed Middleton’s exact due date, but an insider claimed that the royal mom of two will be delivering the new addition to their family of four on April 23.

The Duke and Duchess have already planned her delivery in details. Middleton will give birth in a luxury suite at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital.

She also gave birth to Prince George and Princess Charlotte in the same facility in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

Kate’s room is ready and has been lockdown since March. The guards do regular sweeps in the area to ensure its safety. In addition, they have a baby team that includes the Duchess’ mom, Carole.

The hospital has been preparing for the third royal baby too. They have repainted the railings outside the Lindo Wing.

They also placed the “No Parking” sign in the area, which is an indication that the royal mom may give birth in two weeks.