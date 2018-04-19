The Turkish parliament has approved a motion to extend the ongoing state of emergency for three more months, a state media organisation reported.

The report says this seventh extension move means the period of state of emergency in Turkey will reach two years.

It also meant the parliamentary and presidential elections would be held under the state of emergency.

Turkey declared state of emergency on July 20, 2016, five days after a failed coup attempt that killed 250 people and left thousands injured.

The Turkish government had accused the U.S.-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen as the chief plotter behind the coup.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said that the state of emergency was targeting terrorists and terror groups, rather than peaceful citizens.

Main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), however, urged the government to lift the state of emergency soon, saying it would cast shadow over upcoming elections