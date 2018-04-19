French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has confirmed that Libya’s strongman Khalifa Haftar was admitted to a hospital near Paris and that his health condition was improving.

Radio France International quoted Le Drian as telling the Foreign Affairs Committee of France’s National Assembly on Wednesday that the commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) in the nation’s east, remained hospitalised.

French media reported that Haftar is receiving treatment at Val-de-Grâce, a well-known military hospital near Paris.

The health status of the 75-year-old warlord remains unclear. A spokesman for Haftar denied all media reports that his boss suffered a stroke or a heart attack. He told Libyan Al-Nabaa TV that Haftar was in good condition.

However, an unnamed European diplomat said on Wednesday that Haftar had sustained irreversible brain damage and will be unable to function as before.