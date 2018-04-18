Israel readied to mark 70 years since the country’s creation on Wednesday, celebrating its improbable economic success and military prowess but facing a range of political and security challenges.

The anniversary of the proclamation of the state of Israel by founding father David Ben-Gurion begins at sundown on Wednesday under the Hebrew calendar, but falls on May 14 according to the Western calendar.

Israelis call it Independence Day as it marks the end of British mandatory rule in Palestine and the birth of a sovereign Jewish state.

Since Tuesday evening, the country has been solemnly marking the annual remembrance day for its fallen soldiers and civilians killed in attacks.

At sunset the mood changes sharply as the 24-hour Independence Day party kicks off.

It enters the holiday with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu boosting his warnings over Iran, particularly related to its presence in neighbouring Syria.

Netanyahu has said Israel cannot accept its main enemy Iran entrenching itself militarily in the war-torn country, where Tehran is backing President Bashar al-Assad’s regime.

An air strike attributed to Israel on April 9 at Syria’s T-4 airbase left 14 people dead, including seven Iranian personnel.

Ali Akbar Velayati, foreign policy adviser to Iranian supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, threatened a response.

Israel has refused to confirm or deny the strike, though satellite photographs were distributed this week through Israeli media purporting to show Iranian drones at airfields in Syria.

Some Israeli analysts interpreted the move as a message to Iran that Israel could strike its positions if it carries out an attack against the Jewish state.

Israel also alleges that a drone which penetrated its airspace in February was sent by Iran “armed with explosives and was tasked to attack”.

It was shot down by an Israeli helicopter, and Israel in retaliation attacked what it said were the drone’s Iranian control systems in Syria.

“The Israeli defence establishment understands that the (Iranian) Revolutionary Guard is most likely to be the designated unit that will try to wage an attack against Israel,” an Israeli security source said this week, declining to comment further.

Israel has also reduced its air force’s participation in an exercise in the United States next month, with army radio reporting the decision was due to the tensions.