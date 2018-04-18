US President Donald Trump will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel on April 27 in Washington, the White House said Wednesday.

The White House had announced the visit earlier this month but gave no date.

“The two leaders will reaffirm the German-American partnership — a bedrock of the transatlantic relationship and the NATO Alliance — as both nations work together to address a broad range of geopolitical and economic challenges,” the White House said in a statement.

In Berlin, Merkel’s spokeswoman Ulrike Demmer said the meeting with Trump would focus on bilateral, diplomatic and security issues.

After enjoying a close relationship with president Barack Obama, Merkel has seen ties with Washington worsen under Trump.

The pair have clashed over NATO defense spending, trade and the Iran nuclear deal.

Merkel last visited the White House a year ago, holding a testy news conference with the US leader.

Spiegel Online said in a commentary Wednesday that “it’s no secret that German-American relations are in a catastrophic state”.

Merkel will visit Washington days after French President Emmanuel Macron is due to be hosted by Trump with a state dinner.