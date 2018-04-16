A South Carolina prisons spokesman says seven inmates are dead and 17 others required outside medical attention after hours of fighting inside a maximum security prison.

Orlando Sentinel reports that prisons spokesman, Jeff Taillon, announced the grim outcome after State Law Enforcement Division agents helped secure Lee Correctional Institution around 3am, Monday.

Taillon said no officers were wounded after multiple inmate fights broke out at 7:15pm Sunday.

Lee County Fire/Rescue said ambulances from at least seven jurisdictions lined up outside the prison to tend to the wounded. The local coroner’s office also responded.

The maximum-security facility in Bishopville houses about 1,500 inmates, some of South Carolina’s most violent and longest-serving offenders. Two officers were stabbed in a 2015 fight. One inmate killed another in February.