The world’s chemical arms watchdog said it will release a statement around 1100 GMT Thursday about a probe into last month’s alleged poisoning of a former Russian double agent.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons “will be issuing a press release anticipated for 1 PM today and the unclassified executive summary per the request of the UK government,” the body said in a brief statement to AFP.

At the request of the British government, OPCW experts have carried out an independent investigation into the alleged attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter on March 4 in the town of Salisbury.