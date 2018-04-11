A Brazilian judge on Tuesday denied former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva the right to receive a visit from nine regional governors and other politicians in the prison where he is staying in the southern city of Curitiba, the newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo reported.

Judge Carolina Lebbos pointed to an earlier order from judge Sergio Moro, who issued an arrest warrant for the popular politician and said he could have no prison privileges other than a television set in his cell.

The prison regime allows visits only on Wednesdays.

Lula arrived at the prison on Saturday, capping two days of drama over whether or not he would submit to the arrest warrant.

The 72-year-old is to serve a 12-year sentence following his conviction on corruption charges last year.

Lula’s Workers’ Party meanwhile said he remained its candidate in the October 7 presidential elections and announced plans to move its leadership to Curitiba.

Lula’s party comrade Dilma Rousseff, who succeeded him as president from 2011 to 2016, said the party would mobilize Lula’s supporters to press for his freedom.

“There is no plan B for the elections, we maintain Lula’s candidacy,” Rousseff said during a visit to the Spanish capital Madrid.

Hundreds of people were camping outside the prison Tuesday in a show of support for Lula.

Supporters regard the judicial proceedings as a plot to take Lula out of the presidential race, which he had been expected to easily win, while opponents say jailing him boosted Brazil’s fight against impunity.