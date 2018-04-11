The Israeli army said it targeted a number of Hamas structures in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday in response to what it said were explosives planted along the Israel-Gaza border.

This is the second Israeli strike in Gaza this week and comes during an especially tense time as tens of thousands of Palestinians are participating in protests along the Gaza border each weekend.

Authorities said since March 30, 32 Palestinians have died from Israeli fire.

No injuries were reported from the border explosives or the Israeli retaliation.

The army said Palestinians placed an explosive device along the border area and detonated it against an army engineering vehicle.

Israel said it “holds the Hamas terror organization responsible for all occurrences in the Gaza Strip, and will not allow the terror organisation to turn the area of the fence into a combat zone.”

Hamas, which has ruled the Gaza Strip since 2007, has not claimed responsibility for the alleged border explosives.