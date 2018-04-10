South Korea will host a United Nations forum on climate change next year, the country’s environment ministry has said.

Yonhap news agency reported that the Ministry of Environment has reached an agreement with the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) office to host the sixth Adaptation Forum.

The annual forum, which started in 2013, is an international meeting where representatives from each country discuss measures and policies on climate change.

The ministry said some 80 countries are expected to participate in the forum next year, and it will soon select the host city. The ministry expects hosting the forum will elevate South Korea’s status in the climate change research area.

“By hosting the forum, we’ll introduce our policies and experiences on climate change, and support developing countries to set measures on climate change,” said South Korean Environment Minister Kim Eun-kyung.

Meanwhile, South Korean professor Choe Jae-chun was named the honorary ambassador by the UNFCCC office on the climate change adaptation field. Choe is serving as co-chairman of the National Assembly Forum on Climate Change.