Bill Cosby’s retrial on sexual assault charges — a legal fight made tougher with more witnesses in a #MeToo world — opened Monday after a judge rejected a defense request to remove a juror who allegedly said the disgraced US megastar is guilty.

The now frail and isolated 80-year-old Cosby could spend the rest of his life behind bars if convicted of drugging and molesting former university employee Andrea Constand at his Philadelphia home in 2004.

The first trial ended in June last year with a hung jury.