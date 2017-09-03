Appeasing North Korea will not work, Donald Trump has warned after Pyongyang announced it had tested a hydrogen bomb.

“They only understand one thing!” the US President added.

Writing on Twitter, Mr Trump said North Korea’s “words and actions continue to be very hostile and dangerous to the United States”.

He also denounced the secretive country as a “rogue nation which has become a great threat and embarrassment to China, which is trying to help but with little success”.

The White House said Mr Trump would meet with his national security team on Sunday.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he would compile a new sanctions package, potentially to cut off all trade with North Korea.

The device detonated in North Korea’s sixth nuclear test is thought to have been about five times larger than the bomb dropped on the Japanese city of Nagasaki in World War II.

Pyongyang said via state media that it had detonated a hydrogen bomb with “perfect success”.

It claimed the device could be mounted on its newly developed intercontinental ballistic missiles, which experts have said are capable of reaching the US mainland.

The Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, described the latest detonation as “reckless”, adding that if North Korea managed to fit a hydrogen bomb to a “successful missile” it would “unquestionably present a new order of threat”.

- Advertisement -

Concerning the way ahead, Mr Johnson said that “none of the military options are good”.

But on sanctions, he pointed out that China is responsible for 90% of North Korea’s trade, adding that Kim Jong Un’s nation has only six months of oil supplies left.

He said Britain’s message to Beijing was: “We think there’s more scope, for you the Chinese, to put economic pressure on the North Koreans.”

China, which is Pyongyang’s only major ally, said it strongly condemned the detonation.

South Korea has called for the “strongest possible” response, including new sanctions from the UN Security Council to “completely isolate” its northern neighbour.

Seoul’s national security adviser, Chung Eui-yong, said there had been talks with Washington about deploying US strategic military assets to the Korean peninsula.

Japan’s foreign minister, Taro Kono, described the new explosion as “extremely unforgivable”.

The Tokyo government has registered a protest with the North Korean embassy in Beijing, he said.

Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron are urging tougher EU sanctions.

After speaking on the phone, the German and French leaders said Pyongyang had “reached a new dimension of provocation”.