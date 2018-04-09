Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is due to meet United States President Donald Trump in Washington, DC, on Tuesday to discuss ways of enhancing political coordination between the two countries, strengthening security as well as economic relations.

In a statement to the official state news agency, QNA, Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani, the Qatari ambassador to the US, said the two leaders would also discuss expansion of the US base in Qatar.

Al Udeid US airbase – home of the US Air Force Central Command – currently houses some 10,000 US military personnel, serving as the largest overseas US military base in the Arab world.

QNA quoted Sheikh Meshal as saying that Trump and Sheikh Tamim will also discuss “the conflict in Syria, the Palestinian-Israeli peace process, and steps towards rebuilding Iraq.

“These issues are very important to Qatar, and we know that the US administration takes these issues very seriously,” he added.

Commenting on the Gulf crisis, Sheikh Meshal said: “The US has been attempting to mediate in the crisis, and we have welcomed and supported these efforts since the start.”

“We are committed to resolving the crisis with our neighbours through dialogue in an effort to lift the illegal blockade,” he continued, in reference to the blockade imposed on Qatar since June 2017 by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.

The four countries cut off diplomatic relations with Qatar and imposed a land, sea and air blockade after accusing it of supporting “terrorism” and “extremism”.

Qatar has strongly denied the allegations.

“We welcome all efforts by the US to mediate the crisis so that a quick solution can be found,” said Sheikh Meshal.