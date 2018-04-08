Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal; and his daughter, Yulia, could be offered the chance of a new life in the United States.

The father and daughter are recovering from the injuries they suffered in a nerve agent attack in Salisbury, Wiltshire, in March.

According to the Sunday Times, Britain is considering offering the pair new identities in the US to prevent them from assassination attempts in the future.

MI6 officials are said to have been in talks with CIA about resettling the Skripals, following the attack.

An intelligence source familiar with the negotiations told the newspaper: ‘They will be offered new identities.

‘The obvious place to resettle them is America, because they’re less likely to be killed there and it’s easier to protect them there under a new identity.

“There’s a preference for them to be resettled in a five-eyes nation because their case would have huge security implications.”

As well as Britain, the other five-eyes countries are the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

A ‘five-eyes’ is an intelligence alliance comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States. These countries, with a similar common law legal inheritance, are parties to the multilateral UK-USA Agreement, a treaty for joint cooperation in signals intelligence.

The Foreign Office did not immediately comment on the report.

Both Skripals remain in hospital following the poisoning, but Yulia is awake and her father is no longer in a critical condition.