US President Donald Trump has warned Russia and Iran there will be a “big price to pay” for backing the Syrian regime after a suspected chemical attack.

The US President condemned as “mindless” and “SICK” reports of at least 70 people being killed, and a further 500 injured, in an alleged chlorine gas attack in the city of Douma in eastern Ghouta.

Mr Trump tweeted: “Many dead, including women and children, in mindless CHEMICAL attack in Syria. Area of atrocity is in lockdown and encircled by Syrian Army, making it completely inaccessible to outside world. President Putin, Russia and Iran are responsible for backing Animal Assad. Big price…

“….to pay. Open area immediately for medical help and verification. Another humanitarian disaster for no reason whatsoever. SICK!”

He also pointed to former president Barack Obama’s handling of the Syrian civil conflict – and his failure to face down Mr Assad after setting a “red line” on the use of chemical weapons.

Mr Trump added: “If President Obama had crossed his stated Red Line In The Sand, the Syrian disaster would have ended long ago! Animal Assad would have been history!”

There has been no independent verification of the claims – made by the White Helmets rescue service and other medical relief groups – of a chemical attack.

The allegations have been denied by the Syrian government and Russia.