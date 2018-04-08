Pope Francis on Sunday condemned the use of chemical weapons in Syria after a suspected attack in an opposition holdout in Eastern Ghouta killed 70 people.
“Terrible news comes to us from Syria with dozens of victims, many of them women and children … so many people are struck by the effects of the chemical substances in the bombs,” the pope told thousands of people gathered in St Peter’s Square.
