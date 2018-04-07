The Russian embassy in London has requested a meeting with Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to discuss the situation in Salisbury – just a day after former Russian spy Sergei Skripal was said to be “responding well to treatment”.

“We hope for a constructive response from the British side and are counting on such a meeting in the very nearest future,” the RIA news agency quoted an embassy spokesman as saying.

The Foreign Office said it had “received a request” and would be “responding in due course”.

Two days ago the Russian ambassador, Alexander Yakovenko, claimed the Foreign Office had failed to answer requests for information about the investigation in Salisbury.

He also denied Boris Johnson’s claim in a tweet that Russia had a “motive” for targeting Mr Skripal.

“It’s not true,” he said. “Absolutely not true. We hear all the stories and the theories about our motivations. We don’t buy it. For us, these kinds of statements are unacceptable.”

He denied, too, that his country had ever produced the nerve agent novichok, which was used against Sergei and Yulia Skripal.

The news about Mr Skripal’s improving health came more than a month after he and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a park bench in the Wiltshire city.

Both had been left fighting for their lives.