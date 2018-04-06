Top US economic advisor Larry Kudlow on Friday warned a threat to hit China with tariffs on up to $150 billion of imports is not a negotiating ploy — White House wants a change in Chinese behavior.

Indicating a tough stance that escalates the risks of a trade war between the world’s two largest economies, Kudlow told reporters that President Donald Trump believes China must end intellectual property theft.

“Trump is not just using tariffs as a negotiating card, he’s said that to me,” Kudlow warned. “Something has to change.”