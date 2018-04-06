A Nobel Prize-winning scientist was attacked and robbed in Buenos Aires on Thursday as he travelled to pick up an honorary doctorate.

US researcher Michael Rosbash, who received the Nobel Prize for Medicine last year, and another professor were approached by three armed men on motorcycles after they parked their car at the University of Buenos Aires on Thursday afternoon.

The men then broke the car’s rear window, stealing Rosbash’s passport and work documents, the university said in a statement. Neither man was injured.

A celebration for Rosbash at the university’s Institute of Physiology, Molecular Biology and Neurosciences was delayed until the evening to allow him to apply for a new passport at the US embassy.

The university complained that violence had become an everyday occurence on its campus in the Argentinian capital’s north and that the city’s government had done little to address it.

Rosbash won last year’s Nobel Prize for Medicine with two other US scientists, Jeffrey C Hall and Michael Young, for their work on internal biological clocks.