Stormy Daniels’s attorney said on Thursday that President Donald Trump claims he was unaware of the $130,000 payment his attorney made to the porn star days before the 2016 election.

“He’s effectively thrown, Michael Cohen now under the bus,” Michael Avenatti said.

“This is an undisciplined guy, who you know, he finally cracked. We knew he would crack eventually. We’d been patient, I’ve been waiting, and low and behold, who would have thought that it would arrive on this Thursday on this glorious day in New York,” he continued.

Avenatti said they he would file a petition to depose the president on Monday.

“My understanding is that he denied a couple subsequent questions as to whether he has set up a fund from which this payment would be made or reimbursed.

“I find that quite interesting. And I find that certainly a topic that we’re going to explore in connection with his deposition, which we’re going to be making a petition for on Monday,” he said.

Trump for the first time publicly acknowledged the scandal regarding Daniels’s claim that the two had an extramarital affair on Thursday, telling reporters on Air Force One that he did not know where his attorney Michael Cohen obtained the funds to pay Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford.

The money was part of an agreement to stop her from publicly discussing her affair with Trump and was made in the days before the 2016 presidential election.

“You’ll have to ask Michael Cohen. Michael is my attorney. You’ll have to ask Michael,” Trump said.