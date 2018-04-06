Former South Korean president Park Geun-hye has been jailed for 24 years over corruption.

She was found guilty on charges of bribery, coercion and abuse of power, and ordered to pay a fine of 18 billion won (£12m) by the Seoul Central District Court.

Park was arrested in March 2017 and has been held at a detention centre near Seoul since.

She refused to attend Friday’s court session, citing sickness.

Park was removed from office last year following months of protests as people lined the streets calling for her to leave office.

The biggest charge was that she colluded with a longtime confidante to take tens of millions of dollars from companies in bribes and extortion.