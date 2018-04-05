A German court on Thursday refused a request from Spain to extradite Catalonia’s ousted leader Carles Puigdemont on a rebellion charge following his arrest in Germany last month.
The court said in a statement that the charges of “rebellion” in the arrest warrant are not found in German law, unlike the misuse of public funds which would constitute a reason for extradition.
Puigdemont has been released from detention with conditions.
AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]