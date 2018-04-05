At least six miners were killed and three others seriously injured in a coal mine accident in Western Georgia’s Tkibuli on Thursday, According to the country’s Interior Ministry.

A preliminary investigation showed that the deformation of walls in a tunnel at the Mindeli coal mine caused a ceiling to collapse, the ministry said in a statement.

A follow-up investigation would be launched to find out whether the mine violated safety rules, according to the ministry.

Another mine incident happened in western Georgia’s Chiatura region, only 50 km away from Tkibuli on March 26, which killed one miner.