A military jet on Thursday, crashed in South Korea’s North Gyeongsang Province, local media reported.

“The jet, which is believed to be a fighter jet, crashed in Chilgok county,’’ it further reported.

The Republic of Korea Air Force confirmed that the crashed jet was the F-15K fighter, adding that it was returning to Daegu Air Base when the incident happened.

“One F-15K aircraft, which took off from Daegu air base at 1:30 p.m. [04:30 GMT] today, crashed in Chilgok county, North Gyeongsang Province, at 2:38 p.m.while returning to base,’’ it said.

The military officials, however, said they were trying to verify whether or not two pilots of the crashed jet survived.

