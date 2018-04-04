NATO is not aiming to isolate Russia after a nerve agent attack on a former Russian agent and his daughter in Britain in March.

The Secretary-General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, said on Wednesday in Ottawa.

He, however, said the crack down on Russia was to show NATO’s unhappiness with Moscow.

The alliance recently expelled seven diplomats from the Russian mission to NATO and cut the maximum size of the delegation from 30 to 20, after the attack.

Though the West blamed the attack on Moscow, Kremlin however denied it.

“We continue to strive for a better relationship with Russia because Russia is our neighbour, NATO chief said.

He said NATO was concerned by a more assertive Russia that it said had annexed Crimea, destabilised eastern Ukraine, backed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and meddled in the affairs of other nations.

“That was the reason why NATO allies and partners reacted the way they reacted after the attack in Salisbury, because that is not a single event.

“It is an attack which has taken place against the backdrop of a pattern of hatred which we have seen over many years from Russia,” he said.

More than 100 Russian diplomats have been expelled by Western countries, to punish the Kremlin over the March 4 attack in Salisbury, England.

NATO also suspended all practical military and civilian cooperation with Russia after the 2014 annexation of Crimea.