British Prime Minister Theresa May pledged in a British Newspaper to eradicate pay inequality between men and women in Britain.

The eradication of the pay inequality followed the April 4 midnight deadline for companies which employed more than 250 staff to report on payment levels.

The UK main union body reported on levels of gendered pay inequality in early March in the run-up to new reporting rules for companies being implemented in April.

Many large firms reportedly waited until right up until the deadline to report the levels of income inequality among their employees.

According to the figures, women earn an average of 15 per cent less per hour than men.

A total of 14 per cent of firms reporting so far claimed to have paid their female employees more than men, with eight per cent claiming that no such pay-gap existed.

Describing the figures behind the issue as “disturbing reading’’ and “burning injustice,’’ the Prime Minister likened inequality in workplace pay to other historic forms of injustice, including denial of women’s suffrage “which held many women back.’’

The gender-pay gap is defined as the difference in average earnings for the same amount of work between male and female employees working in the same role.

On March 23, Britain’s Trade Union Congress published its own research, detailing what it concluded was the progression of the gender pay gap throughout women’s working lives.

According to the research, the gap is at its widest when women reach the age of 50, earning on average nearly 12,000 dollars, 8,420 dollars relative to their male counterparts of the same age.