The San Bruno Police Department said it is investigating the motive in the YouTube shooting as the female suspect identified as 39-year-old, Nasim Aghdam.

The police said Aghdam shot and injured three people at YouTube’s headquarters in California before turning the gun on herself.

Police said the deceased suspect was from San Diego in southern California.

“The San Bruno Police Department is investigating a motive for this shooting,” the police statement said.

“At this time there is no evidence that the shooter knew the victims of this shooting or that individuals were specifically targeted.”

According to media reports, the investigation is looking into whether the woman targeted the headquarters of the video streaming platform because of her videos’ failure to drive traffic and attract attention on social media.

“Youtube filtered my channels to keep them from getting views!” Aghdam had written on a separate website, the LA Times reported.

“There is no equal growth opportunity on YOUTUBE or any other video sharing site, your channel will grow if they want to!!!!!” she wrote.

Aghdam had reportedly told her family that she “hated” YouTube, the Bay Area News Group reported.

Her father, Ismail, was quoted as saying that she had told the family that the video platform was censoring her videos and had stopped paying her for her content.

Her family had reported her missing, the report said, but were informed by police at 2 am on Tuesday – hours before the shooting – that she had been found sleeping in her car.